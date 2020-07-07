All apartments in Apple Valley
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

7675 142nd St W Apt 303

7675 142nd Street West · No Longer Available
Location

7675 142nd Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Downtown Apple Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This charming 1 bdrm unit sits on the 3rd floor of a very well maintained building. This building is very quite and well kept. The unit was recently updated with all stainless steel appliances and newer flooring. This is located in prime area of Apple Valley with several shops and parks all within a short distances.

Available Date 06/01/2019

Income Must meet 3x's rent, no UD's and no evictions.
Minimum credit score of 650 and no felonies.
This unit does not currently work with any subsidy programs.No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 have any available units?
7675 142nd St W Apt 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 have?
Some of 7675 142nd St W Apt 303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 currently offering any rent specials?
7675 142nd St W Apt 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 pet-friendly?
No, 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 offer parking?
Yes, 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 offers parking.
Does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 have a pool?
No, 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 does not have a pool.
Does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 have accessible units?
No, 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7675 142nd St W Apt 303 has units with air conditioning.

