7675 142nd St W Apt 303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This charming 1 bdrm unit sits on the 3rd floor of a very well maintained building. This building is very quite and well kept. The unit was recently updated with all stainless steel appliances and newer flooring. This is located in prime area of Apple Valley with several shops and parks all within a short distances.



Available Date 06/01/2019



Income Must meet 3x's rent, no UD's and no evictions.

Minimum credit score of 650 and no felonies.

This unit does not currently work with any subsidy programs.No Section 8