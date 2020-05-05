All apartments in Apple Valley
5694 143rd Street West - 1

5694 143rd Street West
Location

5694 143rd Street West, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well maintained three-level split entry home has wood floors throughout. The main floor offers a living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets and counter space as well as an eat-in dining area with sliding doors out to a nice patio. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level along with a 3/4 master bathroom. The lower level has a 4th bedroom and family room. Located in a quiet neighborhood near parks and schools. A large backyard with lots of room in the yard to play with the family or pets. Two car attached garage. School District #196 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan

For additional information please use the following link to watch the YouTube video walk through of the home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMXmO2d9nUI

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Nice 3-Level single family home in quiet Apple Valley neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 have any available units?
5694 143rd Street West - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 have?
Some of 5694 143rd Street West - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5694 143rd Street West - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5694 143rd Street West - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5694 143rd Street West - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5694 143rd Street West - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5694 143rd Street West - 1 offers parking.
Does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5694 143rd Street West - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 have a pool?
No, 5694 143rd Street West - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5694 143rd Street West - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5694 143rd Street West - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5694 143rd Street West - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5694 143rd Street West - 1 has units with air conditioning.

