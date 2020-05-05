5694 143rd Street West - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This well maintained three-level split entry home has wood floors throughout. The main floor offers a living room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets and counter space as well as an eat-in dining area with sliding doors out to a nice patio. Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level along with a 3/4 master bathroom. The lower level has a 4th bedroom and family room. Located in a quiet neighborhood near parks and schools. A large backyard with lots of room in the yard to play with the family or pets. Two car attached garage. School District #196 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan



For additional information please use the following link to watch the YouTube video walk through of the home. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMXmO2d9nUI



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Nice 3-Level single family home in quiet Apple Valley neighborhood!