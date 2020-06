Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful tomehome is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a spacious kitchen, 3 levels with 3 bedrooms on one level, in unit laundry, well maintained Association with playground and pool. Conveniently located in Apple valley, you are close to everything an only minutes from shopping, restaurants, transit station, Bloomington, Eagan, Burnsville, Savage and Lakeville.