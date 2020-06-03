14357 Estates Ave

Amenities
New remodeled townhome in excellent location! - Property Id: 206099
Beautifully remodeled townhome in Apple Valley.
Main level offers- large living area with dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances, quarter bath (toilet and sink) and access to large deck with a retractable canopy.
Upper level offers- 2 bedrooms and full bath.
Lower level offers- spacious family room, bathroom, laundry room with new washer and dryer and access to two car garage.
Property was updated with new paint and carpet
Living Rm Main 17x12
Dining Rm Main 11x9
Kitchen Main 11x10
Bedroom 1 Main 14x12
Bedroom 2 Main 12x12
Bedroom 3 Lower 15x11
Family Room Lower 28x12
No Pets Allowed
Tenant Paid Utilities
Gas, Electric, Water, Trash
Other Tenant Charges:
The advertised rental price DOES NOT include a $37/month required enrollment in RTL's Tenant Benefit Package.
$100.00 non-refundable lease administrative fee due at time of security deposit payment.
