Apple Valley, MN
14357 Estates Ave
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

14357 Estates Ave

14357 Estates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14357 Estates Avenue, Apple Valley, MN 55124

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
New remodeled townhome in excellent location! - Property Id: 206099

Beautifully remodeled townhome in Apple Valley.

Main level offers- large living area with dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances, quarter bath (toilet and sink) and access to large deck with a retractable canopy.

Upper level offers- 2 bedrooms and full bath.

Lower level offers- spacious family room, bathroom, laundry room with new washer and dryer and access to two car garage.

Property was updated with new paint and carpet

Living Rm Main 17x12
Dining Rm Main 11x9
Kitchen Main 11x10
Bedroom 1 Main 14x12
Bedroom 2 Main 12x12
Bedroom 3 Lower 15x11
Family Room Lower 28x12

All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

Tenant Paid Utilities
Gas, Electric, Water, Trash

Other Tenant Charges:
The advertised rental price DOES NOT include a $37/month required enrollment in RTL's Tenant Benefit Package.
$100.00 non-refundable lease administrative fee due at time of security deposit payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206099
Property Id 206099

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5473569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14357 Estates Ave have any available units?
14357 Estates Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
What amenities does 14357 Estates Ave have?
Some of 14357 Estates Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14357 Estates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14357 Estates Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14357 Estates Ave pet-friendly?
No, 14357 Estates Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apple Valley.
Does 14357 Estates Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14357 Estates Ave offers parking.
Does 14357 Estates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14357 Estates Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14357 Estates Ave have a pool?
No, 14357 Estates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14357 Estates Ave have accessible units?
No, 14357 Estates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14357 Estates Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14357 Estates Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 14357 Estates Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14357 Estates Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

