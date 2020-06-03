14357 Estates Ave

Amenities

New remodeled townhome in excellent location! - Property Id: 206099



Beautifully remodeled townhome in Apple Valley.



Main level offers- large living area with dining room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances, quarter bath (toilet and sink) and access to large deck with a retractable canopy.



Upper level offers- 2 bedrooms and full bath.



Lower level offers- spacious family room, bathroom, laundry room with new washer and dryer and access to two car garage.



Property was updated with new paint and carpet



Living Rm Main 17x12

Dining Rm Main 11x9

Kitchen Main 11x10

Bedroom 1 Main 14x12

Bedroom 2 Main 12x12

Bedroom 3 Lower 15x11

Family Room Lower 28x12



No Pets Allowed



Tenant Paid Utilities

Gas, Electric, Water, Trash



Other Tenant Charges:

The advertised rental price DOES NOT include a $37/month required enrollment in RTL's Tenant Benefit Package.

$100.00 non-refundable lease administrative fee due at time of security deposit payment.

