549 Bean St Apt 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great place to call home located in Anoka- Close too Coon Rapids.

Enjoy a spacious 2b/1b lower level duplex.

This home offers 1090 fsf in the lower level with large lookout windows.



Enjoy a new updated kitchen, wood floors, and large living room.

Rent includes trash, snow/lawn care, water, sewer and Shared Laundry.

Tenant has One Single car garage!

Tenant pays electric ONLY!

Rent Requirements-

Income 3 times rent

No felonies

4 Occupants minimum.

Deposit $1000/Rent $1000

Avail. now

No pets please

NO smoking

Sorry no rent subsidies



Apply or Fill out AGENT Contact on our website for showings -

WWW.twincitieshomerental.com

Text Cosette 612.545.8138