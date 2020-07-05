All apartments in Anoka
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

549 Bean St Apt 2

549 Bean Street · No Longer Available
Location

549 Bean Street, Anoka, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great place to call home located in Anoka- Close too Coon Rapids.
Enjoy a spacious 2b/1b lower level duplex.
This home offers 1090 fsf in the lower level with large lookout windows.

Enjoy a new updated kitchen, wood floors, and large living room.
Rent includes trash, snow/lawn care, water, sewer and Shared Laundry.
Tenant has One Single car garage!
Tenant pays electric ONLY!
Rent Requirements-
Income 3 times rent
No felonies
4 Occupants minimum.
Deposit $1000/Rent $1000
Avail. now
No pets please
NO smoking
Sorry no rent subsidies

Apply or Fill out AGENT Contact on our website for showings -
WWW.twincitieshomerental.com
Text Cosette 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Bean St Apt 2 have any available units?
549 Bean St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anoka, MN.
What amenities does 549 Bean St Apt 2 have?
Some of 549 Bean St Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Bean St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
549 Bean St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Bean St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 549 Bean St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anoka.
Does 549 Bean St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 549 Bean St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 549 Bean St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 Bean St Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Bean St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 549 Bean St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 549 Bean St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 549 Bean St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Bean St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 549 Bean St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Bean St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 549 Bean St Apt 2 has units with air conditioning.

