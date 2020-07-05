549 Bean St Apt 2

Amenities
This is a great place to call home located in Anoka- Close too Coon Rapids.
Enjoy a spacious 2b/1b lower level duplex.
This home offers 1090 fsf in the lower level with large lookout windows.
Enjoy a new updated kitchen, wood floors, and large living room.
Rent includes trash, snow/lawn care, water, sewer and Shared Laundry.
Tenant has One Single car garage!
Tenant pays electric ONLY!
Rent Requirements-
Income 3 times rent
No felonies
4 Occupants minimum.
Deposit $1000/Rent $1000
Avail. now
No pets please
NO smoking
Sorry no rent subsidies
Apply or Fill out AGENT Contact on our website for showings -
WWW.twincitieshomerental.com
Text Cosette 612.545.8138