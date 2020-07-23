2541 11th Ave

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/3 BA Townhome near Riverdale - Property Id: 323161



OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY (7/19) 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Home is available to move in September 1st. Please message us to reserve a spot at the showing.



This property boasts brand newer carpet and paint, newer appliances, a beautiful 4 season porch, a nice deck out back, and lots of natural lighting. Small lawn out front with lawn care and snow removal covered by the association.



House has 1953 finished Sq. Ft and is perfect for a small family starting out that is looking to be close to the city. Rent is $1825, however a $35 monthly discount will be given if you choose to sign up for automatic payments, making rent $1795. Included in rent are taxes, association dues, and garbage. Not included in utilities is power, gas, or cable. Tenant is responsible to set these up for the agreed move-in date. Tenant is also required to purchase renter's insurance. Upon signing the lease agreement, first month's rent and a $1800 security deposit will be due.

No Pets Allowed



