Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2541 11th Ave

2541 11th Avenue Northwest · (651) 283-8479
Location

2541 11th Avenue Northwest, Anoka, MN 55303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1795 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 3 BR/3 BA Townhome near Riverdale - Property Id: 323161

OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY (7/19) 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Home is available to move in September 1st. Please message us to reserve a spot at the showing.

This property boasts brand newer carpet and paint, newer appliances, a beautiful 4 season porch, a nice deck out back, and lots of natural lighting. Small lawn out front with lawn care and snow removal covered by the association.

House has 1953 finished Sq. Ft and is perfect for a small family starting out that is looking to be close to the city. Rent is $1825, however a $35 monthly discount will be given if you choose to sign up for automatic payments, making rent $1795. Included in rent are taxes, association dues, and garbage. Not included in utilities is power, gas, or cable. Tenant is responsible to set these up for the agreed move-in date. Tenant is also required to purchase renter's insurance. Upon signing the lease agreement, first month's rent and a $1800 security deposit will be due.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2541-11th-ave-anoka-mn/323161
Property Id 323161

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 11th Ave have any available units?
2541 11th Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2541 11th Ave have?
Some of 2541 11th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2541 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2541 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anoka.
Does 2541 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 2541 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2541 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 11th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 2541 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2541 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2541 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 11th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
