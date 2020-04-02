All apartments in Ypsilanti
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:46 AM

957 Washtenaw Avenue

957 Washtenaw Road · (734) 262-6596
Location

957 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Normal Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$1,905

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1932 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms home with 1.5 Bathrooms.. Many updates throughout. New windows, roof, siding, hot water heater, furnace, bathrooms, kitchen (new appliances), drywall, plumbing and electrical.

Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share, with large bedrooms. If you are interested in completing an application please see the link below. Applicants will be responsible for all utilities including gas and electricity through DTE, and Water.

https://hhpropertymanagementandinvestmentsllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

.
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom home. Many many updates through out. New windows, roof, siding, hot water heater, furnace, bathrooms, kitchen (new appliances), drywall, plumbing and electrical. Egress window.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Washtenaw Avenue have any available units?
957 Washtenaw Avenue has a unit available for $1,905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Ypsilanti, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Ypsilanti Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Washtenaw Avenue have?
Some of 957 Washtenaw Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Washtenaw Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
957 Washtenaw Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Washtenaw Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 957 Washtenaw Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ypsilanti.
Does 957 Washtenaw Avenue offer parking?
No, 957 Washtenaw Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 957 Washtenaw Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Washtenaw Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Washtenaw Avenue have a pool?
No, 957 Washtenaw Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 957 Washtenaw Avenue have accessible units?
No, 957 Washtenaw Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Washtenaw Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 957 Washtenaw Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
