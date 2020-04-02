957 Washtenaw Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled 4 bedrooms home with 1.5 Bathrooms.. Many updates throughout. New windows, roof, siding, hot water heater, furnace, bathrooms, kitchen (new appliances), drywall, plumbing and electrical.



Home is located right across the street from EMU and a very short distance from UofM. Great space for roommates to share, with large bedrooms. If you are interested in completing an application please see the link below. Applicants will be responsible for all utilities including gas and electricity through DTE, and Water.



https://hhpropertymanagementandinvestmentsllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



