Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 2 baths, Two kitchens one upstairs and one downstairs. Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street. Driveway parking is first come first served. 1st floor laundry with washer and dryer, kitchen includes fridge & range. ceiling fans cable ready eat in kitchen space hardwood floors, out door lighting deck. shared yard. Basement is not for tenants use. No pets. Call 1-800-508-6821



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5532922)