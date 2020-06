Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils refrigerator

We have a 1 bedroom apartment available for rent 06/01/20. This unit is renting for $795 including water in the rent price.

This unit features:

large room sizes

Great location



Located near shopping, restaurants, bus-lines and easy access to to the free way

Apply now on gobeal.com

We are pet friendly, cats live free dogs are an additional $50 per month



