Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel oven

Not your usual Campus Rental! Completely renovated in todays trendy décor located near EMU Campus! Brand new everything and in upscale Materials and décor! Open New Kitchen with Cherry cabinets, Granite Counters, Convenient Island and Stainless Steel Appliances! Brand New Wood Plank Flooring thru-out! Completely updated Bathroom with Marble-like Tile Surround, and New vanity! 3 Spacious Bedrooms! Shared Laundry on site! Plenty of Parking and 2 blocks to Washtenaw/ Campus and EZ Commute to I-94 or US-23! Basement Unit- Immediate Occupancy!!