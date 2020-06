Amenities

Here you will find the first floor unit of a Duplex in Ypsilanti. This unit has been undated and well kept. Hardwood floors through out, a shared basement with a washer and dryer. A large dinning room area and and very cute bathroom. The master bedroom has its own rear entrance as well. Heating and water are covered in the rent for this home as well. Please contact Jamie@(734)881-9689 to schedule a showing. Full move in cost is 2,700.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.