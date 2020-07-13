All apartments in Westland
Find more places like 33134 Shawnee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westland, MI
/
33134 Shawnee Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

33134 Shawnee Street

33134 Shawnee Street · (734) 620-0573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

33134 Shawnee Street, Westland, MI 48185
Westland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances. Open concept kitchen and dining room, dining room is open to the family room (which is a bonus) with its gorgeous fireplace. Updated main bath and half bath. Hardwood floors. The partially finished basement offers great recreation/entertainment space, and has a flexible use room for office, play room, etc... Fully fenced backyard and the large deck is great for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, airport, hiking/biking trails and blocks away from Westland Mall. Welcome Home! NO PETS, NO SMOKING; Not section 8 certified. Items needed for consideration by owner: Application, credit report w/score, last 2 pay stubs, renters insurance, first months rent, one and a half months rent security deposit. A $300 non-refundable cleaning fee will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33134 Shawnee Street have any available units?
33134 Shawnee Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westland, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westland Rent Report.
What amenities does 33134 Shawnee Street have?
Some of 33134 Shawnee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33134 Shawnee Street currently offering any rent specials?
33134 Shawnee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33134 Shawnee Street pet-friendly?
No, 33134 Shawnee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westland.
Does 33134 Shawnee Street offer parking?
Yes, 33134 Shawnee Street offers parking.
Does 33134 Shawnee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33134 Shawnee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33134 Shawnee Street have a pool?
No, 33134 Shawnee Street does not have a pool.
Does 33134 Shawnee Street have accessible units?
No, 33134 Shawnee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33134 Shawnee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33134 Shawnee Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 33134 Shawnee Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir
Westland, MI 48185
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr
Westland, MI 48185
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave
Westland, MI 48187

Similar Pages

Westland 1 BedroomsWestland 2 Bedrooms
Westland Apartments with ParkingWestland Pet Friendly Places
Westland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIMaumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity