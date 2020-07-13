33134 Shawnee Street

Amenities

If you're searching for a wonderfully maintained home, search no more. This three bedroom brick ranch is located in the desirable Tonquish subdivision. Updated kitchen with all appliances. Open concept kitchen and dining room, dining room is open to the family room (which is a bonus) with its gorgeous fireplace. Updated main bath and half bath. Hardwood floors. The partially finished basement offers great recreation/entertainment space, and has a flexible use room for office, play room, etc... Fully fenced backyard and the large deck is great for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, airport, hiking/biking trails and blocks away from Westland Mall. Welcome Home! NO PETS, NO SMOKING; Not section 8 certified. Items needed for consideration by owner: Application, credit report w/score, last 2 pay stubs, renters insurance, first months rent, one and a half months rent security deposit. A $300 non-refundable cleaning fee will apply.