This five bedroom, two full bath home gives you an enormous amount of room to stretch out. The home has been recently painted and has brand new carpet. You enter into a large family room which leads into a generous sized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Behind the kitchen is a great den that has a slider outside to the back yard with a detached 1.5 car garage. With five bedrooms you have the option for an office space or to entertain guests overnight. The location gives you easy access to freeways, eateries and entertainment choices. Schedule your showing today!