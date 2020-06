1421 EDWIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave range

ALMOST 2000 SQ FT RANCH UPDATED IN 2019!!! 3 BEDROOMS , 2 FULL BATHROOMS AND PLENTY OF SPACE TO ENTERTAIN. TONS OF UPDATES DONE TO THE HOME INCLUDING NEW FLOORING, LIGHTING, PAINT, ELECTRICAL,PLUMBING, INSULATION, FURNACE/AC, UPDATED BATHROOMS, UPDATED KITCHEN/APPLIANCES, SOME NEW WINDOWS AND NEW ROOF IN 2019. LARGE YARD WITH TONS OF POTENTIAL AND MATURE TREES. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE THE SELLER IS OFFERING $5,000.00 IN BUYERS CONCESSIONS TO GO TOWARDS EXTERIOR COSMETIC UPDATES*. *LAND CONTRACT OPTIONS AVAILABLE*