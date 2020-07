49580 POWELL RIDGE Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

EXECUTIVE HOME FOR LEASE. GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM, 4.5 BATH HOME SITS ON NEARLY AN ACRE LOT. DRAMATIC 2-STRY FOYER LEADS TO LIBRARY AND DINING ROOM W/BAY WINDOWS. TWO STORY GREAT RM W/LARGE CUSTOM WINDOWS OVERLOOKING VIEW OF PEACEFUL LARGE PRIVATE YARD. 2-WAY GAS FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN W/UPDATED STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLRS, LG ISLAND, & BUTLERS PANTRY. UPDATED CARPETING, PAINT, HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, & A/C. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH HOME THEATER, 5TH BDRM, FULL BATH AND LARGE SOCCER/HOCKEY/PLAY AREA FOR KIDS. CUSTOM LANDSCAPING, ONE ACRE PROPERTY WITH PRIVATE PATIO AND YARD. HOME SITS ON THE END OF A LOW TRAFFIC CUL-DE-SAC. 3 CAR SIDE ENTRANCE GARAGE. COUNTRY LIVING IN THE CITY, CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES, DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH, ANN ARBOR, AND PARKS. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH CLUBHOUSE AND SWIMMING POOL. NON-SMOKERS, NO PETS. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. LANDLORD PREFERS A 2 YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, BUT WOULD CONSIDER A 1 YEAR LEASE.