Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a wonderful chance to take part in the Geddes Ridge subdivision. This home offers 3 bedrooms along with 1.5 bathrooms. There is a roomy family area along with a separate living room area. The kitchen overlooking the dining area. Positioned in a perfect spot in the neighborhood allows for a large fenced backyard which is viewable from the deck or the sliding glass door. Schedule your slot today to take advantage of this home. Sec 8 not allowed.