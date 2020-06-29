Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6134 Werkner Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom in Chelsea - This updated farm house is located just a short drive to downtown Chelsea. Set in gorgeous rural area, overlooking pond and farmland. Unique opportunity to enjoy some of the benefits of farm life without the work. Fresh eggs and garden spot available! Partially furnished, updated baths, and mostly wood flooring. Detached two car garage!



To set up an appointment for a private tour, please call Old Town Realty at (734) 663-8989



(RLNE5902263)