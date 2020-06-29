All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

6134 Werkner

6134 Werkner Road · No Longer Available
Location

6134 Werkner Road, Washtenaw County, MI 48118

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6134 Werkner Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom in Chelsea - This updated farm house is located just a short drive to downtown Chelsea. Set in gorgeous rural area, overlooking pond and farmland. Unique opportunity to enjoy some of the benefits of farm life without the work. Fresh eggs and garden spot available! Partially furnished, updated baths, and mostly wood flooring. Detached two car garage!

To set up an appointment for a private tour, please call Old Town Realty at (734) 663-8989

(RLNE5902263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 Werkner have any available units?
6134 Werkner doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washtenaw County, MI.
What amenities does 6134 Werkner have?
Some of 6134 Werkner's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 Werkner currently offering any rent specials?
6134 Werkner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 Werkner pet-friendly?
Yes, 6134 Werkner is pet friendly.
Does 6134 Werkner offer parking?
Yes, 6134 Werkner offers parking.
Does 6134 Werkner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 Werkner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 Werkner have a pool?
No, 6134 Werkner does not have a pool.
Does 6134 Werkner have accessible units?
No, 6134 Werkner does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 Werkner have units with dishwashers?
No, 6134 Werkner does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6134 Werkner have units with air conditioning?
No, 6134 Werkner does not have units with air conditioning.
