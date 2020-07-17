All apartments in Washtenaw County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:02 PM

582 Ivyland St

582 Ivyland St · (734) 669-5818
Location

582 Ivyland St, Washtenaw County, MI 48108

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1680 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
RANCH CONDO (construction completed 2019)boasts open floor plan with immediate occupancy. Located just six miles from downtown Ann Arbor at the Villas of Inglewood Park. Spacious kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and large island. Fantastic natural light throughout. Great room, separate den/flex/office space with French doors. Master suite offers huge walk-in closet. Saline schools. Easy commute, minutes to I-94 and US-23 expressways. 1-2 year lease available. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Note: Deck to be added and completed summer of 2020.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Ivyland St have any available units?
582 Ivyland St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 582 Ivyland St have?
Some of 582 Ivyland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 Ivyland St currently offering any rent specials?
582 Ivyland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Ivyland St pet-friendly?
No, 582 Ivyland St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 582 Ivyland St offer parking?
Yes, 582 Ivyland St offers parking.
Does 582 Ivyland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 Ivyland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Ivyland St have a pool?
No, 582 Ivyland St does not have a pool.
Does 582 Ivyland St have accessible units?
No, 582 Ivyland St does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Ivyland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 582 Ivyland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 582 Ivyland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 582 Ivyland St has units with air conditioning.
