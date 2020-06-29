Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Available 09/01/20 Beutiful two story house for rent - Property Id: 315823



2746 Silver Spring Drive. Beautiful two-story house located at Boulder Ridge Ann Arbor's South West area. Nice neighborhood, and excellent school district (elementary school: Lawton, middle school: Slauson, and high school: Pioneer) three bedroom and two and half bath. It features a formal dining room, living room with bay window, high-ceiling family room with fireplace, natural oak kitchen cabinets w/ granite counters, new hardwood floor, and carpeted basement. Nice patio with professional landscape.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2746-silver-spring-drive-ann-arbor-mi/315823

No Pets Allowed



