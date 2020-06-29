All apartments in Washtenaw County
Find more places like 2746 Silver Spring Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washtenaw County, MI
/
2746 Silver Spring Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2746 Silver Spring Drive

2746 Silver Spring Drive · (734) 276-5311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2746 Silver Spring Drive, Washtenaw County, MI 48103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2200 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 09/01/20 Beutiful two story house for rent - Property Id: 315823

2746 Silver Spring Drive. Beautiful two-story house located at Boulder Ridge Ann Arbor's South West area. Nice neighborhood, and excellent school district (elementary school: Lawton, middle school: Slauson, and high school: Pioneer) three bedroom and two and half bath. It features a formal dining room, living room with bay window, high-ceiling family room with fireplace, natural oak kitchen cabinets w/ granite counters, new hardwood floor, and carpeted basement. Nice patio with professional landscape.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2746-silver-spring-drive-ann-arbor-mi/315823
Property Id 315823

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2746 Silver Spring Drive have any available units?
2746 Silver Spring Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2746 Silver Spring Drive have?
Some of 2746 Silver Spring Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2746 Silver Spring Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2746 Silver Spring Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2746 Silver Spring Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2746 Silver Spring Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washtenaw County.
Does 2746 Silver Spring Drive offer parking?
No, 2746 Silver Spring Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2746 Silver Spring Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2746 Silver Spring Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2746 Silver Spring Drive have a pool?
No, 2746 Silver Spring Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2746 Silver Spring Drive have accessible units?
No, 2746 Silver Spring Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2746 Silver Spring Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2746 Silver Spring Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2746 Silver Spring Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2746 Silver Spring Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2746 Silver Spring Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
Orion North Star
2820 Windwood Dr
Ann Arbor, MI 48105
Hamptons of Cloverlane
4685 Hunt Club Dr
Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Ann Arbor Woods Apartments
2167 Medford Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Dearborn, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OHNovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MISouth Lyon, MIYpsilanti, MINorthville, MIBelleville, MIPlymouth, MIBrighton, MI
Dundee, MIWalled Lake, MILivonia, MIWayne, MIRomulus, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIMilford, MIHowell, MIMonroe, MIGarden City, MISouth Monroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity