1349 S HURON Street

Amenities

parking elevator conference room guest parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities conference room elevator parking guest parking

AN OUTSTANDING ONE-OF-A-KIND WELL-MAINTAINED AND NICELY FINISHED ONE STORY OFFICE BUILDING IN A BUSINESS AND COMMERCIAL SETTING WITH EASY ACCESS TO I-945 AND APPROXIMATELY 16 MILES TO DETROIT METRO AIRPORT (20 MIN), 5 MILES TO WILLOW RUN AIRPORT (5 MIN), AND 12 MILES TO DOWNTOWN ANN ARBOR (15 MIN). THE BUILDING PROVIDES 15,228 SQFT OF OFFICE SPACE WITH 26 EXTERIOR PRIVATE OFFICES TO INCLUDE 2 EXECUTIVE SUITES WITH BATHROOMS, PARTITIONED OFFICES, AND OPEN COLLABORATIVE INTERIOR AREAS. BUILDING FEATURES INCLUDE A KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES, 4 BATHROOMS (2 FOR MEN & 2 FOR WOMEN), AN ELEVATOR, A LARGE CONFERENCE ROOM, AND A LARGE BASEMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE FROM OUTSIDE. THE PROPERTY FEATURES A LARGE EMPLOYEE PARKING LOT AND VISITOR PARKING AREA WITH A TOTAL OF 58 PARKING SPACES. THE BUILDING HAS NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT, AND SEVERAL UPDATES. PROPERTY IS ZONED B3 (GENERAL BUSINESS DISTRICT) WHICH ALLOWS THE USE OF THE BUILDING FOR GENERAL, HIGH TECH, OR MEDICAL.