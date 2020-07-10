/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:32 PM
56 Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI with washer-dryer
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
37467 Stonegate
37467 Stonegate Circle, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1231 sqft
to follow
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$945
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
10 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
Contact for Availability
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
1 of 5
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
22833 Lake Dr
22833 Lake Drive, St. Clair Shores, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1242 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home, 2 full baths on main floor, Dining Room, Totally remodeled: All new flooring, New Siding, New Kitchen Counter tops and back splashes, New main bathroom (Tub-toilet-sink), New front Deck, New front doors, New interior doors
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
34374 Rhode Island St
34374 Rhode Island Street, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY Move in ready, beautiful and spotless tri-level home,with Central Air Conditioning. In the L'Anse Creuse Public School District. Two bedrooms upstairs, family room and 1 bedroom downstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
21173 Suffolk St
21173 Suffolk Street, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Remarkable Rental! Great location; 15 min. McLaren Hospital, Selfridge Air Base. Close to I-94. Ready July 1st! Attractive sprawling ranch.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
46124 ALLENTON Drive
46124 Allenton Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1285 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo for lease! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry in unit, great room with gas fireplace, freshly painted, breakfast bar, all appliances, patio and a 1 car attached garage. Association fee and water included.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2650 sqft
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 ½ Baths in Clinton Township - Aug Occupancy - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Fraser
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.
1 of 50
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
15865 FRANKLIN DR
15865 North Franklin Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean End Unit townhouse condo with attached garage and basement. Spacious living room. Sliding door from the dining area leads to a lovely private fenced in patio. The condo offers both a full bathroom and a first floor half bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
37079 BRYNFORD
37079 Brynford Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Remarks: Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
44666 Connecticut
44666 Connecticut Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Ready for new tenant. Virtual showings only. Landlord will review potential tenants info and lease will be signed upon approval. Gorgeous end unit ranch! Completely updated! Association covers lawn, snow, water & trash.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Clemens
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Similar Pages
Mount Clemens 1 BedroomsMount Clemens 2 BedroomsMount Clemens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Clemens 3 Bedrooms
Mount Clemens Apartments with BalconyMount Clemens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMount Clemens Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MI