Warren, MI
29844 Fox Run Circle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:27 PM

29844 Fox Run Circle

29844 Fox Run Circle · (586) 685-1022
Location

29844 Fox Run Circle, Warren, MI 48092
Northwest Warren

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
AMAZING SPACIOUS CONDO AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN 8/10/20! WALKING DISTANCE TO GM TECH CENTER, LA FITNESS, GROCERY STORES, & MULTIPLE HIGHWAYS! Brand new 2012 built and loaded with upgrades! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, open floor plan condo. Cathedral ceilings in living room and master bedroom, direct access to exterior balcony. Bedrooms are very spacious with ceiling fans. Deep 1 car garage with additional street and common parking. **In unit Laundry** All appliances included. Water, trash, lawn care, snow removal, exterior maintenance included. 600+ credit score, 40k+ annual income requirement. Min lease term of 18 months, pref 24months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29844 Fox Run Circle have any available units?
29844 Fox Run Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 29844 Fox Run Circle have?
Some of 29844 Fox Run Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29844 Fox Run Circle currently offering any rent specials?
29844 Fox Run Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29844 Fox Run Circle pet-friendly?
No, 29844 Fox Run Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Warren.
Does 29844 Fox Run Circle offer parking?
Yes, 29844 Fox Run Circle does offer parking.
Does 29844 Fox Run Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29844 Fox Run Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29844 Fox Run Circle have a pool?
No, 29844 Fox Run Circle does not have a pool.
Does 29844 Fox Run Circle have accessible units?
No, 29844 Fox Run Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 29844 Fox Run Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 29844 Fox Run Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
