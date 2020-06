Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Great office/medical building with Maple Rd frontage. This space is new - build out required and is located on the 2nd floor. 2 first floor spaces: 1,200sqft and 825sqft could be combined to total 2,025sqft. 2 second floor spaces: 700 sqft and 1,600sqft can not be combined. Great landlord on site. Beautiful 2 story atrium.