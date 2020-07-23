Amenities

43121 BURLINGTON Available 08/15/20 43121 BURLINGTON - Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with deck (upper unit). Large living room with gas fireplace, tons of windows, spacious dining space. Main floor laundry room. 1 car attached garage, plenty of storage. Utica School District. Plenty of shopping nearby. plenty of visitor parking. Condo association takes care of landscaping and snow removal. All appliances included. Must see!!! Minimum credit score of 600. Income must be 3 times the amount of monthly rent. Separate application required for all applicants 18 years and older.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3490960)