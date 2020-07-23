All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

43121 BURLINGTON

43121 Burlington Drive · (248) 212-9130
Location

43121 Burlington Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 43121 BURLINGTON · Avail. Aug 15

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest parking
43121 BURLINGTON Available 08/15/20 43121 BURLINGTON - Beautiful spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with deck (upper unit). Large living room with gas fireplace, tons of windows, spacious dining space. Main floor laundry room. 1 car attached garage, plenty of storage. Utica School District. Plenty of shopping nearby. plenty of visitor parking. Condo association takes care of landscaping and snow removal. All appliances included. Must see!!! Minimum credit score of 600. Income must be 3 times the amount of monthly rent. Separate application required for all applicants 18 years and older.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3490960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43121 BURLINGTON have any available units?
43121 BURLINGTON has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 43121 BURLINGTON have?
Some of 43121 BURLINGTON's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43121 BURLINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
43121 BURLINGTON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43121 BURLINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 43121 BURLINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 43121 BURLINGTON offer parking?
Yes, 43121 BURLINGTON offers parking.
Does 43121 BURLINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43121 BURLINGTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43121 BURLINGTON have a pool?
No, 43121 BURLINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 43121 BURLINGTON have accessible units?
No, 43121 BURLINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 43121 BURLINGTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 43121 BURLINGTON does not have units with dishwashers.
