Come Check Out This Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo Located In The Preserves of Sterling Heights!! Utica Schools, Perfect Location, and The Space You've Needed, Boasting a Wonderful 1600 sqft. of Living Space In a Community that Offers an In-Ground Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, and Fitness Center! Opportunities Like This Don't Last Long... SHOWINGS BEGIN 7/1/2020. Call / Text Now for more information... Get your applications in ASAP!