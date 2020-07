Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Nice 2 bedroom, gorgeous new flooring in most of unit. Fresh paint. All appliances. Private laundry room in basement. Lower unit 201 with 2 full baths, walk in closet, doorwall to balcony, formal dining area, central air and more. 14163 Ivanhoe. Call Champion Property Management 586-978-4444 to set a showing appt. or view our other properties at look4rental.com. Find us on Facebook too! Champion Property Management