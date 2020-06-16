13810 Lakeside Circle

Amenities

Are you looking for a turn key ready retail jewelry store located in a high traffic location? A recently closed jewelry store due to owner retiring. Retail space is equipped with a $250,000 build out and fixtures that are less than 10 years old. All showcases are custom made and are in excellent condition. Retail space comes with a back room that includes a jewelry shop, office spaces, walk-in vault, and bathroom. The jewelry shop comes with workspace and all jewelry working tools included. Office spaces include desks and cabinetry. Six walled walk-in vault similar to a bank vault. Retail space is also equipped with a A+ security system and camera system throughout the space. Fantastic way to start making a lucrative business right away!