Home
/
Sterling Heights, MI
/
13810 Lakeside Circle
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:28 AM

13810 Lakeside Circle

13810 Lakeside Circle · (586) 254-0900
Location

13810 Lakeside Circle, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 2625 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Are you looking for a turn key ready retail jewelry store located in a high traffic location? A recently closed jewelry store due to owner retiring. Retail space is equipped with a $250,000 build out and fixtures that are less than 10 years old. All showcases are custom made and are in excellent condition. Retail space comes with a back room that includes a jewelry shop, office spaces, walk-in vault, and bathroom. The jewelry shop comes with workspace and all jewelry working tools included. Office spaces include desks and cabinetry. Six walled walk-in vault similar to a bank vault. Retail space is also equipped with a A+ security system and camera system throughout the space. Fantastic way to start making a lucrative business right away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13810 Lakeside Circle have any available units?
13810 Lakeside Circle has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
Is 13810 Lakeside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13810 Lakeside Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13810 Lakeside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 13810 Lakeside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 13810 Lakeside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 13810 Lakeside Circle does offer parking.
Does 13810 Lakeside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13810 Lakeside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13810 Lakeside Circle have a pool?
No, 13810 Lakeside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13810 Lakeside Circle have accessible units?
No, 13810 Lakeside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13810 Lakeside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13810 Lakeside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13810 Lakeside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13810 Lakeside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
