Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard

13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard · (248) 910-6190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13463 Forest Ridge Boulevard, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1525 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace. Great room opens into the balcony with a private sitting space overlooking the conservation area. This home has its own private entry and an attached one-car garage. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the condo, all appliances are included and it is move-in ready. Applicants must have a credit score above 650, provide two weeks of paycheck, previous lease information, and provide rental insurance as per leasing policy requirement. First time renters, provide two personal or professional references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard have any available units?
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard have?
Some of 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
