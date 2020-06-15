13463 FOREST RIDGE Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Condo for LEASE in Nottingham Cove conveniently located near Lakeside Mall. Kroger plaza at walking distance from the condo. This two-bedroom home has high ceiling in the great room with a charming fireplace. Great room opens into the balcony with a private sitting space overlooking the conservation area. This home has its own private entry and an attached one-car garage. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the condo, all appliances are included and it is move-in ready. Applicants must have a credit score above 650, provide two weeks of paycheck, previous lease information, and provide rental insurance as per leasing policy requirement. First time renters, provide two personal or professional references.