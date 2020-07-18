13220 Canopy Drive

Amenities

Enjoy Lakeside Mall living at Nottingham Cove Condominiums! Walk to Kroger, or bike/walk to mall stores and area restaurants! Away from M59 for quiet living! This upper level end unit condo with cathedral ceilings, in-unit laundry, balcony, is waiting for you! Each bedroom has it's own full bath. Interior entry to the extra wide garage (16x20), new insulated door, 2 garage openers, workshop table, and storage shelves stay. Water, trash and lawn are included in rent! Tenants only pay gas and electric. Schedule a SELF-SHOWING at rently.com. Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry. Once approved, Security deposit is 1.5 times rent, $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. $250 Cleaning Fee. No Pets, No Smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 7/2/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.