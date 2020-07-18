All apartments in Sterling Heights
Last updated July 1 2020 at 8:44 PM

13220 Canopy Drive

13220 Canopy Drive · (248) 237-7600
Location

13220 Canopy Drive, Sterling Heights, MI 48313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1154 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy Lakeside Mall living at Nottingham Cove Condominiums! Walk to Kroger, or bike/walk to mall stores and area restaurants! Away from M59 for quiet living! This upper level end unit condo with cathedral ceilings, in-unit laundry, balcony, is waiting for you! Each bedroom has it's own full bath. Interior entry to the extra wide garage (16x20), new insulated door, 2 garage openers, workshop table, and storage shelves stay. Water, trash and lawn are included in rent! Tenants only pay gas and electric. Schedule a SELF-SHOWING at rently.com. Masks, gloves, and removal of shoes or shoe covers are REQUIRED. Please follow ALL instructions provided upon entry. Once approved, Security deposit is 1.5 times rent, $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee. $250 Cleaning Fee. No Pets, No Smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available 7/2/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13220 Canopy Drive have any available units?
13220 Canopy Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sterling Heights, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sterling Heights Rent Report.
Is 13220 Canopy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13220 Canopy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13220 Canopy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13220 Canopy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sterling Heights.
Does 13220 Canopy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13220 Canopy Drive offers parking.
Does 13220 Canopy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13220 Canopy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13220 Canopy Drive have a pool?
No, 13220 Canopy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13220 Canopy Drive have accessible units?
No, 13220 Canopy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13220 Canopy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13220 Canopy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13220 Canopy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13220 Canopy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
