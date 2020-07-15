29153 E WELLINGTON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

A HOME Properties Beaut! Pictures say it all! How about a long day of work to come on and sit on your balcony and just listen to the fountain of water with beautiful views of a pond to relax by,,,, DAILY? How about after relaxing you walk into a totally completely updated solid wood-paneled interior doors, elegant crown molding thru-out, custom woodwork and trim, stainless steel appliances DBL wall ovens. electric cooktop range, side by side refrigerator, OTR microwave & dishwasher. disposal, washer & dryer. Granite countertops throughout the kitchen and baths, slate kit floor, Marble foyer, LR, DR, MBR & GUEST BR, California MBR closet, Brand new MSTR BD carpeting, and hallway. Custom tile in showers, MBR W/custom glass shower doors & ceramic tiled shower seat, custom panel blinds in LR & DR, Beautiful gas fireplace in LR. A MUST SEE and a WOW. Easily an executive lease. Water and Gas included! Clubhouse, close to freeways and everything. MIN 2 yr lease only. NON-ref Gen.cleaning fee.