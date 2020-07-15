All apartments in Southfield
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

29153 E WELLINGTON Road

29153 Wellington Rd E · (248) 737-6800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29153 Wellington Rd E, Southfield, MI 48034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit # 40 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
A HOME Properties Beaut! Pictures say it all! How about a long day of work to come on and sit on your balcony and just listen to the fountain of water with beautiful views of a pond to relax by,,,, DAILY? How about after relaxing you walk into a totally completely updated solid wood-paneled interior doors, elegant crown molding thru-out, custom woodwork and trim, stainless steel appliances DBL wall ovens. electric cooktop range, side by side refrigerator, OTR microwave & dishwasher. disposal, washer & dryer. Granite countertops throughout the kitchen and baths, slate kit floor, Marble foyer, LR, DR, MBR & GUEST BR, California MBR closet, Brand new MSTR BD carpeting, and hallway. Custom tile in showers, MBR W/custom glass shower doors & ceramic tiled shower seat, custom panel blinds in LR & DR, Beautiful gas fireplace in LR. A MUST SEE and a WOW. Easily an executive lease. Water and Gas included! Clubhouse, close to freeways and everything. MIN 2 yr lease only. NON-ref Gen.cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29153 E WELLINGTON Road have any available units?
29153 E WELLINGTON Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 29153 E WELLINGTON Road have?
Some of 29153 E WELLINGTON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29153 E WELLINGTON Road currently offering any rent specials?
29153 E WELLINGTON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29153 E WELLINGTON Road pet-friendly?
No, 29153 E WELLINGTON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southfield.
Does 29153 E WELLINGTON Road offer parking?
No, 29153 E WELLINGTON Road does not offer parking.
Does 29153 E WELLINGTON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29153 E WELLINGTON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29153 E WELLINGTON Road have a pool?
Yes, 29153 E WELLINGTON Road has a pool.
Does 29153 E WELLINGTON Road have accessible units?
No, 29153 E WELLINGTON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 29153 E WELLINGTON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29153 E WELLINGTON Road has units with dishwashers.
