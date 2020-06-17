All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

1553 Scenic Hollow

1553 Scenic Hollow · (586) 200-1972
Location

1553 Scenic Hollow, Rochester Hills, MI 48306
North Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 6267 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Grand entrance & privacy for this elegant custom home on a cul-de-sac with over 2 acres that offers a quiet and serene setting. The home features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and high-end appliances with new built in microwave & dishwasher. Step up into your romantic master suite with a natural fireplace & an oversized en-suite & a walk in closet that others only dream of! This home offers a Formal Dining room & fireplaces in the Living Room, family room, & walk out lower level that has a wet bar, theater room, family room , full bth., tons of storage and a brick paver patio to sit & see the deer roam. A perfect area to entertain your guests. The 3rd level offers an additional 1103 private area that can be used as an office or separate living space. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 Scenic Hollow have any available units?
1553 Scenic Hollow has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1553 Scenic Hollow have?
Some of 1553 Scenic Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1553 Scenic Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
1553 Scenic Hollow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 Scenic Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 1553 Scenic Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 1553 Scenic Hollow offer parking?
No, 1553 Scenic Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 1553 Scenic Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 Scenic Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 Scenic Hollow have a pool?
No, 1553 Scenic Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 1553 Scenic Hollow have accessible units?
No, 1553 Scenic Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 Scenic Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1553 Scenic Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does 1553 Scenic Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 1553 Scenic Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
