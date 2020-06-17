1553 Scenic Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Grand entrance & privacy for this elegant custom home on a cul-de-sac with over 2 acres that offers a quiet and serene setting. The home features a gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets, granite and high-end appliances with new built in microwave & dishwasher. Step up into your romantic master suite with a natural fireplace & an oversized en-suite & a walk in closet that others only dream of! This home offers a Formal Dining room & fireplaces in the Living Room, family room, & walk out lower level that has a wet bar, theater room, family room , full bth., tons of storage and a brick paver patio to sit & see the deer roam. A perfect area to entertain your guests. The 3rd level offers an additional 1103 private area that can be used as an office or separate living space. NO SMOKING OR PETS ALLOWED