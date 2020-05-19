All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

121 Ogemaw Rd

121 Ogemaw Road · (313) 282-0798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 Ogemaw Road, Pontiac, MI 48341

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1504 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please contact via email for prompt response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application. *Large & Spacious* over 1,500 square feet bungalow. Gorgeous, must see, updated brick bungalow located in nice and quiet Pontiac neighborhood. Updated kitchen with eat-in area. Charming master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Bonus room or family room on first floor. $250 preparation fee, 1.5 months sec. dep. plus 1st month rent to move in. We are looking for a tenant who can afford the rent (monthly income 3.5 times rent), pays rent on time (able to supply proof of on time payment history) and takes care of the house (able to supply verified previous landlord references. A visit to the applicants current dwelling may be required) $25 additional monthly pet fee per pet up to two (2) pets. One time $250.00 pet cleaning fee. BATVAI *NO SECTION 8* SEE AGENT REMARKS.

(RLNE5559102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Ogemaw Rd have any available units?
121 Ogemaw Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Ogemaw Rd have?
Some of 121 Ogemaw Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Ogemaw Rd currently offering any rent specials?
121 Ogemaw Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Ogemaw Rd pet-friendly?
No, 121 Ogemaw Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 121 Ogemaw Rd offer parking?
Yes, 121 Ogemaw Rd does offer parking.
Does 121 Ogemaw Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Ogemaw Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Ogemaw Rd have a pool?
No, 121 Ogemaw Rd does not have a pool.
Does 121 Ogemaw Rd have accessible units?
No, 121 Ogemaw Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Ogemaw Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Ogemaw Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
