121 Ogemaw Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Please contact via email for prompt response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No pets. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application. *Large & Spacious* over 1,500 square feet bungalow. Gorgeous, must see, updated brick bungalow located in nice and quiet Pontiac neighborhood. Updated kitchen with eat-in area. Charming master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Bonus room or family room on first floor. $250 preparation fee, 1.5 months sec. dep. plus 1st month rent to move in. We are looking for a tenant who can afford the rent (monthly income 3.5 times rent), pays rent on time (able to supply proof of on time payment history) and takes care of the house (able to supply verified previous landlord references. A visit to the applicants current dwelling may be required) $25 additional monthly pet fee per pet up to two (2) pets. One time $250.00 pet cleaning fee. BATVAI *NO SECTION 8* SEE AGENT REMARKS.



(RLNE5559102)