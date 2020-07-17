All apartments in Plymouth
242 Plymouth Road

242 Plymouth Rd · (734) 260-0518
Location

242 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,190

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Very nice two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment close to downtown Plymouth ready for new occupants in late June.

This ranch style apartment is located in a small complex (16 units), and has front and back entrances - french doors at the back with access to the newly paved parking lot, or front door with a private stone patio area perfect for a picnic table and grill. Nicely finished with two-tone paint, new carpet and vinyl, granite counter in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit.

Near downtown Plymouth with all of its charm and cultural activities. Easy access to M-14, I-96 or I-275. Also close to Hines Drive with its many parks and bike trails.

Approximately 630 square feet, $1,190.00 per month plus $1,250.00 security deposit moves you in. Water included in rent. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.

Email or call Shannon or apply online here;
http://michiganapts.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
Very nice two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment walkably close to downtown Plymouth ready for new occupants on July 5.

This ranch style apartment is located in a small complex (16 units), and has front and back entrances - a front door with cute porch, and french doors at the back with a private stone patio area perfect for a picnic table and grill. Nicely finished with new neutral color paint with white trim, new carpet and vinyl throughout, granite counter in kitchen with new sink and faucet, washer/dryer in unit. (Blue paint in photos is gone!)

Near downtown Plymouth with all of its charm and cultural activities. Easy access to M-14, I-96 or I-275. Also close to Hines Drive with its many parks and bike trails.

660 square feet, $1,190.00 per month plus $1,500.00 security deposit moves you in. Water included in rent. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.

Email shannon.culver@gmail.com or call Shannon at 734-260-0518 or apply online here;
http://michiganapts.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Plymouth Road have any available units?
242 Plymouth Road has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 242 Plymouth Road have?
Some of 242 Plymouth Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 242 Plymouth Road currently offering any rent specials?
242 Plymouth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Plymouth Road pet-friendly?
No, 242 Plymouth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 242 Plymouth Road offer parking?
Yes, 242 Plymouth Road offers parking.
Does 242 Plymouth Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 242 Plymouth Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Plymouth Road have a pool?
No, 242 Plymouth Road does not have a pool.
Does 242 Plymouth Road have accessible units?
No, 242 Plymouth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Plymouth Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Plymouth Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Plymouth Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 242 Plymouth Road has units with air conditioning.
