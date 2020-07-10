/
apartments with washer dryer
108 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI with washer-dryer
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
1698 LEXINGTON Street
1698 Lexington Street, Plymouth, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2450 sqft
Great schools, walk to downtown Plymouth, spacious home and yard for enjoying or entertaining. This is the perfect place for you. Need extra space to work from home- 5 beds and an office could be your solution.
524 MARIA Drive
524 Maria Dr, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Come Check Out This Tasteful, Fully Furnished Condo Walking Distance From Restaurants, Festivals & Downtown Plymouth! This Unit Is A Private Corner Unit With A Secluded Deck! New Fixtures, Paint And Updated Flooring In The Front Entrance.
242 Plymouth Road
242 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
830 sqft
Very nice two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment close to downtown Plymouth ready for new occupants in late June.
101 S Union Street
101 S Union St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
910 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE LIFESTYLE AT DAISY SQUARE LOFTS. WALK/BIKE TO DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH. LOFT STYLE 2ND FLOOR CONDO W/10' CEILINGSM EXPOSED DUCTWORK. GRANITE KITCHEN W/ISLAND BAR SEATING & ALL APPLIANCES INC W/D.
11849 Sycamore Dr
11849 Sycamore Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
#41 Available 07/15/20 Nice and Clean Upper unit Ranch Style Condo For Lease.2 Bdrm And 2 full Bathrooms.Washer and Dryer inside unit.All Appliances included.Balcony off Living room w/view of wooded setting.Additional Storage on deck.
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
43806 CHERRY GROVE Court E
43806 Cherry Grove Ct E, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2290 sqft
POPULAR CANTON 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDRM/2.5 BATH CONDO 2290 SQFT. WELL LOCATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/GREEN SPACE & PONDS. FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL W/4TH BEDRM. BACKS TO SERENE TREE LINE W/PRIVACY.
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the
42989 Ryegate St
42989 Ryegate Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement.
43521 SERENITY Drive
43521 Serenity Drive, Novi, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2664 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT CAPE COD IN DESIRABLE TIMBER RIDGE ESTATES WITH SO MUCH TO OFFER. NOTE THE TWO-STORY FOYER LEADING TO A SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH SOLID OAK FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND BREAKFAST ROOM.
192 N VILLAGE Way
192 N Village Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2188 sqft
Picture perfect 2188 square foot, all brick 2 story condo located in Cherry Hill Gardens. This unit has it all features included are: Entire main floor - Hardwood floors, large great room & dining area combo w/gas fireplace.
269 S Village Way
269 S Village Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2188 sqft
IMPRESSIVE 2 STORY EXECUTIVE STYLE FULL BRICK CONDO SURROUNDED BY TREES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OUT EVERY WINDOW, UPGRADES THRU-OUT, GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, LIVING ROOM W/CROWN
39854 ROCKCREST Circle
39854 Rockcrest Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1324 sqft
POPULAR SPRINGWATER CONDO FOR LEASE. HOME FEATURES 2 BEDROOMS AND 2.1 BATHS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE WINDOWS ADD PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. DOOR WALL TO BALCONY. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
43761 YORKTOWN ST
43761 Yorktown Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1421 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THIS WELL MAINTAINED "EAST" FACING HOME, NICE PORCH AREA FRESHLY PAINED IN THE FRONT, THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENTERTAIN ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH SPACIOUS FAMILY & LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN OFFERS AMPLE STORAGE & PREP SPACE FOR ALL COOKING
42748 LILLEY POINTE Drive
42748 Lilley Pointe Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1171 sqft
GREAT RENTAL OPPORTUNITY IN CANTON'S SOUGHT AFTER LILLEY POINTE.
41484 GLADE Road
41484 Glade Rd, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1633 sqft
Beautiful condo with hardwood floors on entry level. 2 story great room with FP. Deck off back of unit. Includes all appliances. large basement with 2nd half bath. Laundry on entry level (closet). Great location: Close to I-275 Ford Rd exit.
SMB Estates
14082 WOODSIDE
14082 Woodside Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1636 sqft
Awesome Livonia colonial in pristine condition shows like a new home! Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters, remodeled bathrooms, newer carpet upstairs and in family room, and super clean.
16785 CARRIAGE Way
16785 Carriage Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1490 sqft
FOR LEASE OR SALE. BEST PRICED CONDO IN THE TERRACES, THOUSANDS BELOW THE COMPARABLE SALES- USE YOUR DECORATING IDEAS AND SAVE $$$$ POPULAR SOUTHERN EXPOSURE- ENTRY LEVEL RANCH. EXCELLENT LOCATION AND PRICE! I.
442 BUTLER Street
442 Butler Street, Northville, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1407 sqft
Come home to the simple joys of small town life.Now is your chance to live in downtown Northville.Walk to all that Northville has to offer including Planet Fitness, Starbucks, Main Street shops, dining, Ford Field , Mill Race Village. Immaculate.
