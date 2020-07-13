/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
49 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
524 MARIA Drive
524 Maria Dr, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Come Check Out This Tasteful, Fully Furnished Condo Walking Distance From Restaurants, Festivals & Downtown Plymouth! This Unit Is A Private Corner Unit With A Secluded Deck! New Fixtures, Paint And Updated Flooring In The Front Entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
45274 Denise Ct.
45274 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
40646 Gilbert St
40646 Gilbert Street, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1104 sqft
COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UNIQUE 1BR 2BA BUNGALOW NEAR ALL OF THE GREAT THINGS DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH HAS TO OFFER! LOCATED ON A HUGE DOUBLE LOT WITH A 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND LOTS OF STORAGE, THIS HOME, WITH MOST OF IT'S ORIGINAL WOODWORK AND
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
45724 Denise
45724 Denise Court, Wayne County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2295 sqft
We have a gorgeous 4 bedroom home located at 45274 Denise ct. in Plymouth. Renting for $2200 rent includes no utilities in the rent price. Available 9/1/20 for move in. This home features 2.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
47 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
3 Units Available
Westland
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
269 S Village Way
269 S Village Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2188 sqft
IMPRESSIVE 2 STORY EXECUTIVE STYLE FULL BRICK CONDO SURROUNDED BY TREES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OUT EVERY WINDOW, UPGRADES THRU-OUT, GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, LIVING ROOM W/CROWN
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
442 BUTLER Street
442 Butler Street, Northville, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1407 sqft
Come home to the simple joys of small town life.Now is your chance to live in downtown Northville.Walk to all that Northville has to offer including Planet Fitness, Starbucks, Main Street shops, dining, Ford Field , Mill Race Village. Immaculate.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
19587 NORTHRIDGE Drive
19587 Northridge Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1213 sqft
Northridge Estates 2 bed, 2 bath. Upper level, end unit condo.SPECIAL Remodeled Open floor plan that you will LOVE. Newer carpeting throughout.Newer lighting fixtures. New flooring in kitchen & dining room.
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
13337 KARL Drive
13337 Karl Dr, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2414 sqft
2004 BUILT COLONIAL IN A GREAT SUBDIVISION CLOSE TO FREEWAY ACCESS AND BACKS TO COMMON AREA. PLYMOUTH CANTON SCHOOLS. LOCATED IN A NICE NEIGHBORHOOD. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN MASTER BEDROOM.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
19255 SURREY Lane
19255 Surrey Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1177 sqft
Clean condo for Lease. Carport (2 cars #41) Pets negotiable (up to 50 lbs). Application fee paid by cash or money order $40 per adult 18 years or older.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1099 PADDINGTON Road
1099 Paddington Road, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1645 sqft
CHARMING CANTON COLONIAL, READY TO MOVE IN. NEW CARPETS, PAINT, GRANITE IN KITCHEN. HARD TO FIND CLEAN, GOOD SINGLE FAMILY HOMES, WITH LIVING AND DINING ROOM, GOOD SIZE KITCHEN OVERLOOKING FAMILY ROOM. 3 DECENT SIZE BEDROOMS.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
20728 TAFT RD
20728 Taft Road, Northville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1134 sqft
GREAT CONDO FOR LEASE IN NORTHVILLE!, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, RESTAURANTS,12 OAKS MALL, PRIVATE ENTRANCE LEADS TO A SPACIOUS ON-STORY-UP RANCH EQUIPPED WITH UPDATES, NEW PAINT/NEW CARPET, KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW FLOORING, UPDATED COUNTERTOPS & LOTS OF
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
39205 LYNDON Street
39205 Lyndon Street, Livonia, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1162 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS LOVELY NORTHWEST LIVONIA RANCH HOME~3 BEDROOMS~1.
1 of 15
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
2264 Berwick Dr
2264 Berwick Drive, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY IN CANTON Available 06/01/20 June 1 lease start date/spacious home in quiet middle of sub location next to sub park/commons - just redone 2018!!!! Kitchen, baths,paint,flooring,windows-3 large br's,master has access door to bath-
Similar Pages
Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlymouth 3 BedroomsPlymouth Apartments with Balcony
Plymouth Apartments with GaragePlymouth Apartments with GymPlymouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OH