6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court

Amenities
Sprawling brick ranch on double lot nestled in quiet sub with award winning Clarkston schools. Bike to nearby downtown Clarkston! Open floor plan with a large kitchen overlooking family room and dining room. Cozy family room has a brick fireplace, newer carpet and leads out to a sunroom to enjoy the warmer seasons. Large living room has beautiful refinished wood floors that leads down the hallway to the bedrooms. There are 3 bedrooms on the entry level all with ceiling fans. Main bath is updated with ceramic tile floor and a gorgeous subway tiled shower plus double sinks with lots of storage. The finished basement nearly doubles your living space and includes a walk in storage closet and a 4th bedroom. Separate mechanical/storage room with extra kitchen space. First floor laundry provides convenient access to your main living space. Attached 2 car garage. NO PETS. New roof 19, furnace & C/A 14, water tank 18, whole house generator! Credit report/score, 2 paystubs, landlord reference.