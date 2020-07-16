6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Sprawling brick ranch on double lot nestled in quiet sub with award winning Clarkston schools. Bike to nearby downtown Clarkston! Open floor plan with a large kitchen overlooking family room and dining room. Cozy family room has a brick fireplace, newer carpet and leads out to a sunroom to enjoy the warmer seasons. Large living room has beautiful refinished wood floors that leads down the hallway to the bedrooms. There are 3 bedrooms on the entry level all with ceiling fans. Main bath is updated with ceramic tile floor and a gorgeous subway tiled shower plus double sinks with lots of storage. The finished basement nearly doubles your living space and includes a walk in storage closet and a 4th bedroom. Separate mechanical/storage room with extra kitchen space. First floor laundry provides convenient access to your main living space. Attached 2 car garage. NO PETS. New roof 19, furnace & C/A 14, water tank 18, whole house generator! Credit report/score, 2 paystubs, landlord reference.