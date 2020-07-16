All apartments in Oakland County
Oakland County, MI
6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:11 PM

6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court

6603 Squirrel Hill Court · (248) 288-3500
Location

6603 Squirrel Hill Court, Oakland County, MI 48346

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sprawling brick ranch on double lot nestled in quiet sub with award winning Clarkston schools. Bike to nearby downtown Clarkston! Open floor plan with a large kitchen overlooking family room and dining room. Cozy family room has a brick fireplace, newer carpet and leads out to a sunroom to enjoy the warmer seasons. Large living room has beautiful refinished wood floors that leads down the hallway to the bedrooms. There are 3 bedrooms on the entry level all with ceiling fans. Main bath is updated with ceramic tile floor and a gorgeous subway tiled shower plus double sinks with lots of storage. The finished basement nearly doubles your living space and includes a walk in storage closet and a 4th bedroom. Separate mechanical/storage room with extra kitchen space. First floor laundry provides convenient access to your main living space. Attached 2 car garage. NO PETS. New roof 19, furnace & C/A 14, water tank 18, whole house generator! Credit report/score, 2 paystubs, landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court have any available units?
6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court have?
Some of 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court currently offering any rent specials?
6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court pet-friendly?
No, 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court offer parking?
Yes, 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court offers parking.
Does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court have a pool?
No, 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court does not have a pool.
Does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court have accessible units?
No, 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6603 SQUIRREL HILL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
