5283 COLDSPRING CIR. Available 09/01/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE COUNRTY HOME --- COLDSPRING CIR. - BEAUTIFUL, RANCH STYLE, COUNRTY HOME IN WEST BLOOMFIELD. THIS HOME BOATS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHROOMS- ONE BEING ATTACHED TO THE MASTER BEDROOM. GORGEOUS COUNRTY STYLE KITCHEN WITH A FULL APPLIANCE PACKAGE. DOUBLE SIDED FIREPLACE EXPOSED IN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM WITH LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHTING AND ATTACHED DINING ROOM AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT LOWER LEVEL, DOOR WALL LEADS TO LARGE REAR YARD, COMPLETELY FENCED IN. TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND BASEMENT. NEWER DRIVEWAY, GARAGE CODE KEY PAD, LANDSCAPING AND WINDOW TREATMENTS. CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING, SCHOOLS AND FREEWAYS. CONTACT RICHTER & ASSOCIATES, INC. TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VEWING, THIS GEM WON'T LAST! 248-348-5100.



(RLNE2079850)