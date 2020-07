Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE. THIS CONDO HAS NEWER REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, A LIVING ROOM THAT OVERLOOKS COURTYARD, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE BEDROOM WITH VANITY AND 2 CLOSETS. PRIVATE STORAGE IN THE BASEMENT AND YOUR OWN CARPORT. LEASE INCLUDES HEAT AND WATER, NO PETS, NO SMOKING.. APPLICANT NEEDS CREDIT REPORT, PROOF OF INCOME, 1 1/2 MO SECURITY DEPOSIT ALONG WITH 1ST MO RENT DUE AT AGREEMENT.