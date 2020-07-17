All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

2880 BIRCHENA

2880 Birchena Cres · (248) 590-0800
Location

2880 Birchena Cres, Oakland County, MI 48324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,150

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2467 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED LEASE-walk into a beautiful foyer with extensive molding and hardwood flooring. Chef's kitchen, granite countertops, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry w/LED lighting eat-in-nook w/ skylights, First-floor laundry... Great room with wet bar, bar and wine fridge, flat-screen TV great for entertaining. Lower level family room features contemporary furniture, marble linear gas fireplace with Flat screen built-in above... Exercise room fully equipped, artwork and sculptures and desk area. Upstairs features, 3 beds with the options of one serving as a study/office you pick we will accommodate your needs. Very private backyard oasis, custom landscape deck, gazebo, new furniture, BBQ, and whole house generator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2880 BIRCHENA have any available units?
2880 BIRCHENA has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2880 BIRCHENA have?
Some of 2880 BIRCHENA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2880 BIRCHENA currently offering any rent specials?
2880 BIRCHENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2880 BIRCHENA pet-friendly?
No, 2880 BIRCHENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2880 BIRCHENA offer parking?
Yes, 2880 BIRCHENA offers parking.
Does 2880 BIRCHENA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2880 BIRCHENA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2880 BIRCHENA have a pool?
No, 2880 BIRCHENA does not have a pool.
Does 2880 BIRCHENA have accessible units?
No, 2880 BIRCHENA does not have accessible units.
Does 2880 BIRCHENA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2880 BIRCHENA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2880 BIRCHENA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2880 BIRCHENA does not have units with air conditioning.
