2880 BIRCHENA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

EXECUTIVE FULLY FURNISHED LEASE-walk into a beautiful foyer with extensive molding and hardwood flooring. Chef's kitchen, granite countertops, high-end appliances, custom cabinetry w/LED lighting eat-in-nook w/ skylights, First-floor laundry... Great room with wet bar, bar and wine fridge, flat-screen TV great for entertaining. Lower level family room features contemporary furniture, marble linear gas fireplace with Flat screen built-in above... Exercise room fully equipped, artwork and sculptures and desk area. Upstairs features, 3 beds with the options of one serving as a study/office you pick we will accommodate your needs. Very private backyard oasis, custom landscape deck, gazebo, new furniture, BBQ, and whole house generator.