Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

2551 GINGER Court

2551 Ginger Court · (248) 232-8887
Location

2551 Ginger Court, Oakland County, MI 48304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 3977 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to this newer home located on a year round wooded lot of pines & spruces with topiary, pond & hardscape! Spacious, beautiful & luxurious best describes this 1st floor master w/luxury marble bath, two story great room & 1st floor library layout. Gourmet kitchen w/Thermador gas-grill cooktop, double ovens, 7 foot center island, & window surrounded breakfast area. Tall windows bringing in tons of light overlooking scenic bouldered lot & decorative stone fountain. Surround sound throughout w/separate system in the large 1st flr library. 10 x 10 laundry rm adjacent to 3 car garage, walk-in pantry & 2nd half bath. Hardwood flrs throughout 1st & 2nd levels. Three bedroom suites w/full baths & walk-in closets upstairs! Finished walk-out LL w/beautiful granite wet bar & luxurious guest bedroom with full bath & steam shower. Dramatic tray ceilings, two gas fireplaces, upper balcony off kitchen, & two additional bedrooms in LL making this a 7 bedrooms! (3 in LL) Bloomfield Hills schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2551 GINGER Court have any available units?
2551 GINGER Court has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2551 GINGER Court have?
Some of 2551 GINGER Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2551 GINGER Court currently offering any rent specials?
2551 GINGER Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2551 GINGER Court pet-friendly?
No, 2551 GINGER Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2551 GINGER Court offer parking?
Yes, 2551 GINGER Court offers parking.
Does 2551 GINGER Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2551 GINGER Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2551 GINGER Court have a pool?
No, 2551 GINGER Court does not have a pool.
Does 2551 GINGER Court have accessible units?
No, 2551 GINGER Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2551 GINGER Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2551 GINGER Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2551 GINGER Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2551 GINGER Court does not have units with air conditioning.
