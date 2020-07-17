2551 GINGER Court

Amenities

Welcome to this newer home located on a year round wooded lot of pines & spruces with topiary, pond & hardscape! Spacious, beautiful & luxurious best describes this 1st floor master w/luxury marble bath, two story great room & 1st floor library layout. Gourmet kitchen w/Thermador gas-grill cooktop, double ovens, 7 foot center island, & window surrounded breakfast area. Tall windows bringing in tons of light overlooking scenic bouldered lot & decorative stone fountain. Surround sound throughout w/separate system in the large 1st flr library. 10 x 10 laundry rm adjacent to 3 car garage, walk-in pantry & 2nd half bath. Hardwood flrs throughout 1st & 2nd levels. Three bedroom suites w/full baths & walk-in closets upstairs! Finished walk-out LL w/beautiful granite wet bar & luxurious guest bedroom with full bath & steam shower. Dramatic tray ceilings, two gas fireplaces, upper balcony off kitchen, & two additional bedrooms in LL making this a 7 bedrooms! (3 in LL) Bloomfield Hills schools.