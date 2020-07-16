All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:21 PM

22892 Saint Andrews Dr

22892 Saint Andrews Drive · (248) 474-6464
Location

22892 Saint Andrews Drive, Oakland County, MI 48178

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4670 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lease this beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the prestigious Tanglewood golf community! Sitting on almost 1/2 acre, with over 4600 sq ft, you're going to love living here. The 1st floor master has a stunning renovated en suite with heated floors, shower, jetted garden tub, and double sinks, along with a large walk-in closet and vanity area. The freshly painted kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood floors, that lead through to the formal dining area and breakfast nook. Cozy up to the fireplace in the Great Room, with its vaulted ceiling and wall of windows, overlooking the manicured back yard, wrap-around deck, and lower level patio. The 2nd floor has an expansive loft area AND a huge rec room, great for game nights or lazy afternoons, as well as 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths (one is connected to a bedroom as well!). And don't forget about the library, Florida room, laundry room, 2 half baths, all on the first floor, as well as the huge unfinished walk-out basement. Move into your new home before the holidays! Note: furnishings can stay for an additional monthly fee. No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents. Call Kelly Rehfield at Mutual Property Management for more details at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

