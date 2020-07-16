2148 LANGHAM Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 2148 Langham where the Seller spared no expense on this 2004 custom-built home With Birmingham schools and private Walnut Lake dock/beach privileges. Retreat to your first floor master suite. Marble bathroom with dual sinks, and Jacuzzi tub. Use of high end materials throughout. Beautiful wood floors in all the bedrooms, dining room, and living room. Vaulted ceilings and generous room sizes. Prepare meals with your loved ones in the spacious gourmet kitchen that boasts granite throughout, butler's pantry, a suite of stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and doorwall to outside deck for enjoyment. Family room with fireplace, first floor laundry. Wrought Iron staircase to upper level. Semi-Finished basement with plenty of storage. this home will leave you feeling nothing but elite. Submit the lease application, credit report, proof of income, a copy of ID, 1st month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and $1000 cleaning fee. Possession is August 1, 2020.