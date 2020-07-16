All apartments in Oakland County
2148 LANGHAM Drive
2148 LANGHAM Drive

2148 Langham Drive · (248) 390-3775
Location

2148 Langham Drive, Oakland County, MI 48323

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3294 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 2148 Langham where the Seller spared no expense on this 2004 custom-built home With Birmingham schools and private Walnut Lake dock/beach privileges. Retreat to your first floor master suite. Marble bathroom with dual sinks, and Jacuzzi tub. Use of high end materials throughout. Beautiful wood floors in all the bedrooms, dining room, and living room. Vaulted ceilings and generous room sizes. Prepare meals with your loved ones in the spacious gourmet kitchen that boasts granite throughout, butler's pantry, a suite of stainless steel appliances, marble flooring, and doorwall to outside deck for enjoyment. Family room with fireplace, first floor laundry. Wrought Iron staircase to upper level. Semi-Finished basement with plenty of storage. this home will leave you feeling nothing but elite. Submit the lease application, credit report, proof of income, a copy of ID, 1st month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and $1000 cleaning fee. Possession is August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2148 LANGHAM Drive have any available units?
2148 LANGHAM Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2148 LANGHAM Drive have?
Some of 2148 LANGHAM Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2148 LANGHAM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2148 LANGHAM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2148 LANGHAM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2148 LANGHAM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2148 LANGHAM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2148 LANGHAM Drive offers parking.
Does 2148 LANGHAM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2148 LANGHAM Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2148 LANGHAM Drive have a pool?
No, 2148 LANGHAM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2148 LANGHAM Drive have accessible units?
No, 2148 LANGHAM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2148 LANGHAM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2148 LANGHAM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2148 LANGHAM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2148 LANGHAM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
