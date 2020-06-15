28157 Dequindre Road

Amenities

conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room

This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference Rooms and basement Kitchen may be available for use!



Dequindre between I-696 and 12 Mile Rd. in Madison Heights. Across the street from Kroger and Universal Mall. Also located near St. John Macomb-Oakland.



450 sq ft space also for lease for $450/mo + $150 utilites

1500 sq ft space also for lease for $1300/mo + $200 utilities