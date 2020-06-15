All apartments in Madison Heights
Find more places like 28157 Dequindre Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madison Heights, MI
/
28157 Dequindre Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

28157 Dequindre Road

28157 Dequindre Road · (586) 949-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Madison Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

28157 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
This beautiful upstairs office space can be used for sales, medical, creative or institutional purpose! Settled on Dequindre Rd just across from Universal Mall Shopping Center, you are sure to receive abundant traffic! Also, the upstairs Conference Rooms and basement Kitchen may be available for use!

Dequindre between I-696 and 12 Mile Rd. in Madison Heights. Across the street from Kroger and Universal Mall. Also located near St. John Macomb-Oakland.

450 sq ft space also for lease for $450/mo + $150 utilites
1500 sq ft space also for lease for $1300/mo + $200 utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28157 Dequindre Road have any available units?
28157 Dequindre Road has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 28157 Dequindre Road currently offering any rent specials?
28157 Dequindre Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28157 Dequindre Road pet-friendly?
No, 28157 Dequindre Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison Heights.
Does 28157 Dequindre Road offer parking?
No, 28157 Dequindre Road does not offer parking.
Does 28157 Dequindre Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28157 Dequindre Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28157 Dequindre Road have a pool?
No, 28157 Dequindre Road does not have a pool.
Does 28157 Dequindre Road have accessible units?
No, 28157 Dequindre Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28157 Dequindre Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 28157 Dequindre Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28157 Dequindre Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28157 Dequindre Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28157 Dequindre Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr
Madison Heights, MI 48071
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive
Madison Heights, MI 48071

Similar Pages

Madison Heights 2 BedroomsMadison Heights Accessible Apartments
Madison Heights Apartments with GymMadison Heights Apartments with Parking
Madison Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity