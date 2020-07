Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NICE AND CLEAN RANCH FEATURES HARDWOOD FLOOR, FINSHED BASEMENT, NEWER ROOF, WINDOWS, BATH, AND KITCHEN. CENTRAL AIR, ONE CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO FREE WAY AND SHOPPING MALL.

SATISFACTORY CREDIT REPORT AND EMPLOYMENT LETTER. 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT AND THE 1ST MONTH RENT. TWO YEARS OR LONGER LEASE TERM, READY TO MOVE IN.

ATTENTION: DEFINITELY NOT ACCEPTABLE FOR SMOKING INSIDE OF THE HOUSE.