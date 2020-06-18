1545 Connie Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room cats allowed

This 3 Bedroom Ranch is just waiting for you to move into. House features updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic in kitchen and baths. Laundry in basement. Walking distance to Kroger, Target and MJC Movie Theater, Park, and Eating Establishments. Large Finished Basement for Added Living Space. 2 Car Detached Garage, Fenced Backyard. Easy access to I-75 and 696. $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee, $275 Cleaning Fee. Self show this property by visiting the website Rently.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,392.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.