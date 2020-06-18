All apartments in Madison Heights
1545 Connie Avenue
Last updated April 19 2020 at 3:02 AM

1545 Connie Avenue

1545 Connie Avenue · (248) 237-7600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1545 Connie Avenue, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
This 3 Bedroom Ranch is just waiting for you to move into. House features updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Refinished Hardwood flooring throughout, ceramic in kitchen and baths. Laundry in basement. Walking distance to Kroger, Target and MJC Movie Theater, Park, and Eating Establishments. Large Finished Basement for Added Living Space. 2 Car Detached Garage, Fenced Backyard. Easy access to I-75 and 696. $55 Application Fee. $130 Admin. Fee, $275 Cleaning Fee. Self show this property by visiting the website Rently.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,392.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Connie Avenue have any available units?
1545 Connie Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1545 Connie Avenue have?
Some of 1545 Connie Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Connie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Connie Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Connie Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Connie Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Connie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Connie Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1545 Connie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Connie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Connie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1545 Connie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Connie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1545 Connie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Connie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Connie Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Connie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1545 Connie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
