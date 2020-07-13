All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

54426 Pelican Ln

54426 Pelican Lane · (248) 817-2095
Location

54426 Pelican Lane, Macomb County, MI 48315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace. New custom kitchen with granite, island, double ovens & large brkfst, ceramic floor t/o main level, extensive crown molding & solid wood doors, mstr ste w/wic, bath & fireplace, jetted tub & stall shower. Lib or bedroom, two way fireplace, large two way stairs,full bath on main floor. 3 car large garage, recessed lighting,full finished daylight basement w/full bath and 3 bedrooms, also just finished putting all new crystal chandeliers in foyer and kitchen.. Must see! There is an additional fee of $300.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54426 Pelican Ln have any available units?
54426 Pelican Ln has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54426 Pelican Ln have?
Some of 54426 Pelican Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54426 Pelican Ln currently offering any rent specials?
54426 Pelican Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54426 Pelican Ln pet-friendly?
No, 54426 Pelican Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 54426 Pelican Ln offer parking?
Yes, 54426 Pelican Ln offers parking.
Does 54426 Pelican Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54426 Pelican Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54426 Pelican Ln have a pool?
No, 54426 Pelican Ln does not have a pool.
Does 54426 Pelican Ln have accessible units?
No, 54426 Pelican Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 54426 Pelican Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54426 Pelican Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 54426 Pelican Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 54426 Pelican Ln has units with air conditioning.
