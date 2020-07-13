54426 Pelican Ln

Amenities
Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace. New custom kitchen with granite, island, double ovens & large brkfst, ceramic floor t/o main level, extensive crown molding & solid wood doors, mstr ste w/wic, bath & fireplace, jetted tub & stall shower. Lib or bedroom, two way fireplace, large two way stairs,full bath on main floor. 3 car large garage, recessed lighting,full finished daylight basement w/full bath and 3 bedrooms, also just finished putting all new crystal chandeliers in foyer and kitchen.. Must see! There is an additional fee of $300.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4671158)