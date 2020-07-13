54426 Pelican Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning full brick 4535 sq feet 5 bedrooms. (5th on main floor could be office or bed) w/2 story gr w/fireplace. New custom kitchen with granite, island, double ovens & large brkfst, ceramic floor t/o main level, extensive crown molding & solid wood doors, mstr ste w/wic, bath & fireplace, jetted tub & stall shower. Lib or bedroom, two way fireplace, large two way stairs,full bath on main floor. 3 car large garage, recessed lighting,full finished daylight basement w/full bath and 3 bedrooms, also just finished putting all new crystal chandeliers in foyer and kitchen.. Must see! There is an additional fee of $300.



No Pets Allowed



