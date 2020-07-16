All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard

39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard · (586) 419-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI 48038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 ½ Baths in Clinton Township - Aug Occupancy - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.5 baths, first floor Library, updated kitchen with appliances, large eating area and separate dining room that flows into large living room. Great Room opens to spacious deck, with private backyard. All new upgraded carpeting throughout. Entire home recently painted. 1st floor laundry (requires your washer & dryer) and full basement. Large 2+ car garage. Landlord takes care of grass cutting, fertilizing and shrubs. Executive-style living! Tenant pays for all utilities and snow removal. Current tenant occupied until 8/1. Available to lease after 8/1. No In-Person Showings until 8/1. Tenants must qualify with minimum 650+ FICO score, minimum $7,200 monthly income, $55 application/credit report & background check fee. Requires a 1 ½ months security deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee and 1st months’ rent with minimum 2-year lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4715187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard have any available units?
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard have?
Some of 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard currently offering any rent specials?
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard pet-friendly?
No, 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard offer parking?
Yes, 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard offers parking.
Does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard have a pool?
No, 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard does not have a pool.
Does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard have accessible units?
No, 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard does not have accessible units.
Does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr
Clinton, MI 48038
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St
Rochester, MI 48094
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St
Shelby, MI 48317
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue
Macomb County, MI 48042
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive
Detroit, MI 48315
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity