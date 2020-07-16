Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 ½ Baths in Clinton Township - Aug Occupancy - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.5 baths, first floor Library, updated kitchen with appliances, large eating area and separate dining room that flows into large living room. Great Room opens to spacious deck, with private backyard. All new upgraded carpeting throughout. Entire home recently painted. 1st floor laundry (requires your washer & dryer) and full basement. Large 2+ car garage. Landlord takes care of grass cutting, fertilizing and shrubs. Executive-style living! Tenant pays for all utilities and snow removal. Current tenant occupied until 8/1. Available to lease after 8/1. No In-Person Showings until 8/1. Tenants must qualify with minimum 650+ FICO score, minimum $7,200 monthly income, $55 application/credit report & background check fee. Requires a 1 ½ months security deposit, $250 non-refundable cleaning fee and 1st months’ rent with minimum 2-year lease signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4715187)