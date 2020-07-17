3231 W UTICA Road

Amenities

Just renovated top to bottom ranch with AWARD WINNING Utica Schools. BRAND NEW carpet, central air conditioner, floors throughout entire home. Bathroom renovated with new bathtub, ceramic tile, toilet, and vanity/faucet. The kitchen has BRAND NEW quartz countertops, under mount sink/faucet, and all new stainless steel appliances. Back exterior has a brand new deck, privacy fence, and siding. This home has been freshly painted. The list really does go on. Prime location right close to M-59 and minutes from downtown Rochester and downtown Utica, Don't miss out on this GEM! Won’t last long!

NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.