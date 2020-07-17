All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 3231 W UTICA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
3231 W UTICA Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

3231 W UTICA Road

3231 West Utica Road · (248) 293-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3231 West Utica Road, Macomb County, MI 48317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just renovated top to bottom ranch with AWARD WINNING Utica Schools. BRAND NEW carpet, central air conditioner, floors throughout entire home. Bathroom renovated with new bathtub, ceramic tile, toilet, and vanity/faucet. The kitchen has BRAND NEW quartz countertops, under mount sink/faucet, and all new stainless steel appliances. Back exterior has a brand new deck, privacy fence, and siding. This home has been freshly painted. The list really does go on. Prime location right close to M-59 and minutes from downtown Rochester and downtown Utica, Don't miss out on this GEM! Won’t last long!
NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 W UTICA Road have any available units?
3231 W UTICA Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3231 W UTICA Road have?
Some of 3231 W UTICA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 W UTICA Road currently offering any rent specials?
3231 W UTICA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 W UTICA Road pet-friendly?
No, 3231 W UTICA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 3231 W UTICA Road offer parking?
Yes, 3231 W UTICA Road offers parking.
Does 3231 W UTICA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3231 W UTICA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 W UTICA Road have a pool?
No, 3231 W UTICA Road does not have a pool.
Does 3231 W UTICA Road have accessible units?
No, 3231 W UTICA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 W UTICA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3231 W UTICA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3231 W UTICA Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3231 W UTICA Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3231 W UTICA Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St
Shelby, MI 48317
Silverstone Apartments
5800 Streefkerk Rd
Warren, MI 48092
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl
Clinton, MI 48038
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road
Harrison, MI 48045
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct
Harrison, MI 48045
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity