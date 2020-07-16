All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard

21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard · (248) 731-0048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI 48044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3354 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room. This home delivers ultra high-end finishes with hardwood floors throughout; marble countertops in the kitchen, master bath and powder room; kitchen offers a large island with overhang, premium DuraSupreme cabinets with lit glass upper cabinets; 12' ceiling in the family room with beams; finished lower-level with a bar, half bath and plenty of storage. Beautifully appointed fixtures throughout the home. Covered patio with fireplace just in time for spring/summer! Professionally landscaped with sprinkler system. Lease with option available. Lease unfurnished at list price or furnished for additional $750 per month. No smoking, no pets, please. Total due at lease signing is 1st month rent + 1.5-month security deposit + $350 cleaning fee. Quick occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard have any available units?
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard have?
Some of 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard offers parking.
Does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard have a pool?
No, 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr
Clinton, MI 48038
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl
Clinton, MI 48038
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road
Harrison, MI 48045
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct
Harrison, MI 48045
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Meadows on Ten
25108 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI 48089

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity