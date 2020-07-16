21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard

Amenities

Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room. This home delivers ultra high-end finishes with hardwood floors throughout; marble countertops in the kitchen, master bath and powder room; kitchen offers a large island with overhang, premium DuraSupreme cabinets with lit glass upper cabinets; 12' ceiling in the family room with beams; finished lower-level with a bar, half bath and plenty of storage. Beautifully appointed fixtures throughout the home. Covered patio with fireplace just in time for spring/summer! Professionally landscaped with sprinkler system. Lease with option available. Lease unfurnished at list price or furnished for additional $750 per month. No smoking, no pets, please. Total due at lease signing is 1st month rent + 1.5-month security deposit + $350 cleaning fee. Quick occupancy!