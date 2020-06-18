All apartments in Inkster
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

714 Western St.

714 Western Street · (248) 209-6755 ext. 101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

714 Western Street, Inkster, MI 48141
Westland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 714 Western St. · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
714 Western, Inkster 3 bedroom/ 1 bath with garage and basement - For a priority showing please fill out a guest card at https://bit.ly/714-gc

Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath is waiting for you and your family. Located in Inkster and built in 1955 this home comes with nice back yard, partially finished basement, seperate dinning area with breakfast nook in kitchen, granite counter tops, basement, 2 covered porches and garage. Kitchen includes stove, and refrigerator. Basement has washer and dryer but will not be repaired or replaced at this time Freshly painted and clean, this home is in move-in condition. Close to shopping, places of worship, schools, grocery, pharmacy, restaurants and freeways. Located between Middlebelt and Merriman just north of Avondale. Close to Inkster Valley Golf Club.

Tenant qualifications: Online application w/$35 fee only after you have seen the home in person. Must have provable gross income 3x the rent ($3,000.00) or Sec 8 and a minimum of ($2,500.00) to cover the first month’s rent and the security deposit (1.5x rent). Tenant will be required to enter into tenant agreement with the water company and put all other utilities in their name. $100 Admin fee required at move-in. No evictions or long history of late payments.

Section 8 welcome.

Contact us today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5825680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

